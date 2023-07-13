SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Richard Smith, Sr., 67, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on December 25, 1955, in Salem, Ohio the son of Floyd Walter and Wanita Mae (Fredrick) Smith.

He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1973-1976 and he fought in the Vietnam War.

Don had an incredible work ethic and was an owner operator for 38 years. For the past 10 years, he worked at Quality Trailers in Salem.

Don loved his family deeply and shared his passions for fishing and camping with his kids and grandkids. He always had the TV on in the background, he loved the holidays spent with family and was loved by everybody,

Survivors include Alma (Barnhart) Smith whom he married April 20, 1973; children, Donald R. (Amber) Smith, Jr., Casandra (Nate) Graham, Daniel (Danyell) Smith; grandchildren Austin Graham, Colton Graham, Daniel Smith, Jr., Emilee Graham, Danalyn Smith, Abigail Smith, and Scarlett Smith; and siblings James Smith, Patty Penick, and Peggy Warner.

Besides his parents, siblings, Kenny Smith, Kathy Simpson, Shirley McCallister, Tom Smith, and Vicky Murphy also preceded him in death.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Saturday July 15, 2023, at Stark Memorial. A private burial with Military Honors will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting https://t2t.org/donate/.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Richard Smith Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.