SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Richard King, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 74, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

Don was born on August 25, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, to Wallace “Wally” King and the late Rosann Adams.

He was a proud 1967 graduate of Salem High School.

Following his passion, he owned and operated Paradise Lake Park Campground for 26 years. In addition, he served as an electrician for Julian Electric in Salem, dedicating many years to the company.

A true Ohioan at heart, Don was an enthusiastic sports fan, always cheering on all the Ohio sports teams. His interests were not limited to sports alone. He found joy in woodworking and gardening and his barbeques were the highlight of many family gatherings.

Surviving Don is his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara King (Hernstrom) of Salem, whom he married on March 24, 1978. He also is survived by his children, Brent (Amy) Hoyt of Florida, Beth (Trent Woolmaker) Hoyt of Salem, Dawn “Delta” Fender of Salem, Lucas “Luke” (Jennifer) King of Salem and Dustin (Morgan) King of North Canton; his father, Wally of Westminster, Pennsylvania; sister, Kathy (Scott) Houser of Birmingham, Alabama and many nieces and nephews and beloved pets, Callie Cat and Sissy. Don was the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren, Adam, Allison and Austin Hoyt, Nick Woolmaker, Dimitri Mamone, Lacey and Austin Woolmaker, Isabella Baird, Jordan Fender, Mathew Baird and Kendal King and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial. A gathering will follow at 5:00 p.m. with a time of sharing cherished memories and stories about Don, with refreshments.

For those unable to attend, Stark Memorial offers a “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com as a way to show support.

Donald King’s life was characterized by his love for his family, his passion for his work and his dedication to his community. He will be remembered as a loving family man, an ardent sports fan, a skilled craftsman and a respected business owner. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

