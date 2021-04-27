Donald Ralph Carlisle, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Ralph Carlisle, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Truman House Community Hospice in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

He was born December 7, 1946, on the family farm South of Lisbon, son of the late George B. and Minnie (Johnson) Carlisle.

Don served in the United States Army from April 8, 1968 – March 20, 1970, stationed in Worms, Germany. He received an honorable discharge and was awarded Expert Marksman.

Don is survived by two sons, Donald C. of Salem and Curtis of Scio; five grandchildren; a brother, Dallas (Diane) Carlisle of New Waterford; three sisters, Ruth (Lee) Doranzo of Fountain Hills, Arizona, Darlene (Carl) Biddle of Geneva, Florida and Judy (Jack) Walton of Ravenna.

Besides his parents; he is also preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Duane and a grandson, Trenton.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Ralph Carlisle, please visit our floral store.