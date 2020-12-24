Donald P. Glynn, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald P. Glynn, 88, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 18, 1932, in Twinsburg, son of the late Frederick J. and Phyllis V. (Allen) Glynn.

Don was a 1950 graduate of East Liverpool High School and attended the Ohio Valley Business College.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

An employee of General Motors for 20 years, he was a transportation clerk, retiring in 1986. He previously worked at H. K. Porter in Wellsville.

Donald was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Survivors include his wife, Betty J. (Allison) Glynn whom he married February 14, 1963; two daughters, Anita Beeson of Austintown and Teresa (John) Burger of Charleston, Tennessee and two grandchildren, Allison and Michael Burger.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Stark Memorial with Phil Harlan officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 29, 2020, at the funeral home.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

Besides his parents; three sisters, Naomi L. Fisher, Alvera J. Paskel and Phyllis V. Bishop and a brother, Robert A. Glynn; also preceded him in death.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message

Memorial donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Services, 23 Lisbon Street #G, Canfield, OH 44406 or the American Cancer Society, 4500 Rockside Rd., Suite 440, Independence, OH 44131.

