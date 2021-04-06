Donald Lee Hartman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Lee Hartman, 93, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home in Salem, Ohio.

He was born on July 23, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Maury Hartman and Sarah (Parfitt) Hartman Westwood.

Don was a World War II Navy veteran and served on aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge.

He was employed in May of 1950 at General Motors Fisher Body at the West Mifflin, Pennsylvania plant. as a tool and die maker. He transferred in March 1970 to the General Motors Fab plant in Lordstown, as a tool and die maker and pattern maker. Before retiring in March 1990, he was a benefits representative and then vice chairman of UAW local 1714 retirees for 15 years.

Don attended St. Paul Catholic Church, was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1818 Father Kermet Assembly, Saxon Club Branch 19 and Slovak Club Lodge 776.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, reading, golfing and woodworking.

Don is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anna (Dzurenda) Hartman whom he married November 23, 1950; his daughter, Deborah Hartman of Salem; sons, Donald P. (Janet) Hartman, Mark (Linda) Hartman, both of Lisbon; grandchildren Adrianna Hartman, Derek Hartman, Craig (Catherine) Hartman, Kyle (Ashley) Hartman, Chad (Kate) Hickman and great-grandson Kaden Hartman.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret DeLucia, brother, William Hartman and stepfather Fred Westwood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

No calling hours will be held.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Memorial contributions can be made be made to Our Lady’s Purse, St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Community Hospice, 2341 East State, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

