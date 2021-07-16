Donald George “Shu” Shuman, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM – Donald George “Shu” Shuman, Jr., 59, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem after a hard-fought battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy.

Donald affectionately known as Shu was born on October 26, 1961, in Salem, Ohio, the son of Ronald and Glenda Irey.

Donald was a 1980 graduate of Salem High School.

He was an Inspector at Chrysler for 13 years and later at NGM Aerospace National Machine as a Quality Inspector for eight years.

Donald was of the Christian faith.

Some of his passions were playing guitar, woodworking, riding his Harley and playing Wally ball. Donald had a great sense of humor and was a jack of all trades type of guy, where he loved tinkering around the house. Shu had a bit of adventurous side, where he loved participating in the Demolition Derby. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Shuman (Welling) of Salem, whom he married August 7, 1982; three children, Chelsie (Heath) Dangler of Salem, Donald G. Shuman III of Salem and Chantel Shuman of Salem; his father and mother, Ronald and Glenda Irey of Salem; siblings, Barry (Kelly) Shuman of Flower Mound, Texas, Dorothye Irey of Salem and Ronald (Dawn) Irey, Jr. of Salem; grandchildren, Lily Hill Shuman, Graysen Shuman, Owen Shuman Waugh and Olivia Dangler and stepmother, Beverly Schmidt of Oregon. He also left several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Donald Shuman, Sr.; father and mother-in-law, Merle and Marge Welling; brother-in-law, Kenny Welling and two nephews, Gregory Hodge and Lantz Bricker

Friends and family will be received Monday, July 19, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating.

Burial will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at multiplesystematrophy.org.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support that was given to them by providing a benefit for Shu it was greatly appreciated.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.