SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald F. Finch, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, August 19, 2022. His recent medical battles only highlighted Don’s courage and strength in facing even the hardest of life’s challenges with dignity. Despite his setbacks, Don came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Don had a genuine passion for the Salem Community. The people he served and the young men he mentored as the proud owner of Finch’s Service Station for 36 years, meant the world to Don. He would go above and beyond to ensure his customers were taken care of with first class service. He was so proud of the opportunity the Salem Community gave him when they elected him to the Salem Board of Education in 1998.

Don was a diehard Salem Quaker fan. He took great pleasure watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their Quaker activities and events. Don was a lifelong member of the Salem Elks Lodge 305 and The Independent Hose Company. Don really enjoyed his time as a Jaycee. After retiring, Don kept busy with his snow plowing business and driving for Tru-Cut. Don enjoyed fishing (including many trips to Canada), family vacations (especially to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware), golfing and playing cards with his friends. He also had a special interest in watching baseball.

His biggest love, however, was his family. This love started with his mother, Cathryn Neiheisel Finch, who raised Don and his five siblings, Joseph Robert Finch, Ronald Finch (deceased), Jack Finch, Carol DelVichio and Kay Harris with unconditional love in times of both hardship and joy. Don’s love grew when he met and married his wife, Grace DelFavero, whom he cherished for 61 years. Together they raised their three children, Robyn (Jerry) Meals, Kelly (David) Janofa and Donald (Anita) Finch in the same loving way. Their home was always filled with joy and family/friend gatherings. He found that this love only grew stronger when his grandchildren, Laci (Joe) Sox, Maggie (Bob) McElheney, Frances Finch, Peyton Meals, Jansen Meals, Emma Janofa, Ryan Finch, Rylee Meals, Raegan (Branson) Wilms, Clara Janofa and Jennifer (Omar) Bateh came along. He was the quintessential grandpa and patriarch to his family. Then, to make his world just a bit sweeter, Don was blessed to see 11 great-grandchildren enter into his life, Addison, Brantley, Brycen, Brinley, Bobby, Tommy, Kayden, Jamie, Jenna , Michael and Mady.

Calling hours for Don will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A Mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where Don was a lifelong member, will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. Polando officiating.

Don was a veteran of the United States Army and will be buried in Grandview Cemetery with military honors by the Salem Honor Guard.

“When we lose someone we love we must learn to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.”

If unable to attend you may participate in the "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

