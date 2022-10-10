SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Eugene Wells, 87, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Crandall Medical Center.

He was born May 12, 1935 in Lisbon, son of the late Olan and Rhoda (McCumber) Wells.

Donald was veteran, serving in the United States Air Force.

He worked for M.K. Morse Company as Director of the Computer Center, with 22 years of service.

Donald was a member of the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church.

His wife, Barbara Jean Wells, whom he married June 19, 1955, preceded him in death July 18, 2015.

Survivors include a son, Douglas Wells of Beloit; daughters, Robin Moracco of Girard, Sherry Sommers of Ravenna, Cynthia Todor of Salem, and Kimberly Graffius of Canfield; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Besides his parents and wife, his brothers, Jack and Dallas Wells; sisters, Grace Manis and Virginia McGinnis also preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bunker Hill Church United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Andrews officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

