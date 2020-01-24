Donald Errol Kephart, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Errol Kephart, age 83, died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley in Boardman.

He was born May 9, 1936 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, son of Helen (Kephart) Bittner.

Donald worked as a welder/operator for General Motors for over 37 years.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Donald was a graduate of South Union High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

He loved to play golf and was active in many local leagues.

Donald served in the United States Army Reserves as part of the Medical Corp.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Veshinfskey) Kephart whom he married April 16, 1966; two sons, Keith (Robin) Kephart of Akron and William (Tammy) Kephart of Kaysville, Utah; a brother, James Kephart of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; sisters, Judy Poe of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Donna Young of Somerset, Pennsylvania and Linda Caffrey Schlotthober of Red Lion, PA; four grandchildren, Corey, Gregory, Dylan and Kayla.

Besides his parents, a brother, Kenneth Kephart a sister, Carol Younkin also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

No calling hours will be held.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff of Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley and an extra special thanks to Jill Platt for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

