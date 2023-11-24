SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Eugene Bragg, 69, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 22, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Donald was born on December 5, 1953, in East Liverpool, the son of the late Earl Daniel and Mable (Parson) Bragg.

Donald proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged for his services.

Donald worked as a laborer for many different companies in many different positions. He was a “Jack of All Trades” and did everything from being a truck driver, a roofer and even a steel worker. He loved to tinker with things and make them work again.

Donald leaves his wife the former Elizabeth Burns whom he married March 25, 1982; four children, Tammy Tapscott and her husband Ricky of Mechanicstown, Melissa Ketchum and her husband Nathaniel of Carrolton, Delmer Murray and his wife Shelia of Elizabeth, West Virginia and Jami Maltonic and her husband Christopher of Salem; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Earl, John and Rodger and five sisters, Janilee, Edith, Geneva, Linda and Diane

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Mable; as well as his two sisters, Lucille and Wanda.

Following Donald’s wishes there are no calling hours or services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.