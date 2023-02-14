SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Duke” G. Lutz, 67, died Monday, February 13, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Donald was born on March 24, 1955 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late of William J. and Dorothy (McGuinn) Lutz.

He was a 1973 graduate of Salem High School and later served an apprenticeship as a bricklayer at Harold Liepper and Sons in Salem as well as Sammy Potter in Salem. He worked for 35 years as a bricklayer for Local Union 8 in Youngstown. He especially enjoyed working side weekend jobs and helping people.

Don later worked at Hickey Fabrication in Salem. In his earlier years, he enjoyed being in nature, where he loved hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Anne (Fritzman) Lutz, whom he married Oct. 18, 1975; two daughters, Angie (Heath) Votaw, and Laurie (Wes) Anderson both of Salem; three grandchildren, Kaleb Votaw, Graham Anderson and Myla Anderson; and one brother, Danny Lutz of Salem.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by siblings, William Lutz, James Lutz, Lindy Lutz, and Patricia Lutz.

A funeral service be held Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Friends and family will be received Sunday from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Fire Department and Police Department.

