SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald L. Baker, 58, passed peacefully Friday, December 23, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones.

Donald was born on June 3, 1964, in Salem, the son of the late Gary and Linda (Knight) Baker.

He was a millwright and pile driver for Local Union #1090. Don built bridges, where he helped build the Meander Bridge.

An outdoorsmen at heart, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and feeding birds, he loved cardinals and hummingbirds. He also enjoyed barbequing and smoking food as well as riding his Harley. In his younger years, he played softball and was in the FFA. Don loved everyone and would put a smile on anyone’s face.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Baker (Raneri) of Salem, whom he married February 14, 1997; children, Zach Baker of Salem, Allen (Lisa) Baker of Scio, Ohio and Joseph (Billie Jo) Baker of Salineville; five grandchildren; three special sisters, Denise Delapaz, Darla Auten and Dora Lee French all of Leesburg, Florida; one brother, David Baker of Indiana; several nieces and nephews, as well as, uncountable friends who loved him and his beloved dog, Koda.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by one daughter, Rochelle Baker.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

