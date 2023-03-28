LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Atkinson, 90, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Don was born on February, 17, 1933, in Brooke County, West Virginia, the son of the late John and Catherine (Scott) Atkinson.

Following his graduation from high school, Don served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War.

After serving his country, Don returned and worked at J&L Steel and then as a long-haul truck driver, retiring at age 76.

Don’s hobbies included restoring cars/autobody and attending car shows.

Don leaves four children, Lee Atkinson of Kingsport, Tennessee, Cathy (Dave) Leis of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Jill (Stan) Mann of Beaver, Pennsylvania and John Atkinson of Salem; one stepson, Dave Gatchel of Leetonia; two stepdaughters, Barbara Warren of Lisbon and Elizabeth Stamp of Salem. Don leaves 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, the former Norma Hinshaw, whom he married on February 7, 1970 and passed on October 29, 2015. He is also preceded in death by a son, James Atkinson; sisters, Mary and Ruth, as well as, two brothers, Everett and Roy Atkinson.

Following Don’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by family.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

