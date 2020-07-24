Donald D. Williams, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Don” D. Williams, age 78, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman.

He was born April 28, 1942, in Youngstown, son of the late David and Mattie (Beckman) Williams.

Don was a 1960 graduate of South High School and a 1975 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Fine Art degree.

He served in the United States Air Force Reserves.

Don was a member of Trinity Fellowship Church.

He worked at WKBN as production assistant/television camera person.

Don loved painting, art and remodeling.

Survivors include his wife, Sheila (Jackson) Williams of Poland, whom he married August 7, 1971; a sister, Joetta Tonti of Salem and a niece, Wendy Broache.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Youngstown.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Fellowship Church, 4749 South Ave., Youngstown, OH 44512.

