Donald D. Herron, Salem, Ohio

SALEM – Donald D. Herron, 88, died Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

He was born October 22, 1933 in Columbiana, son of the late Charles and Ethel (Gleckler) Herron.

Donald worked at the Electric Furnace Co. for 47 years. He volunteered at the Banquet Center of Salem. Donald loved traveling, fishing, camping and hiking. He has been to all 50 states and Canada. Donald was on dialysis for 12 years, and the family would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the Dialysis Crew. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joanna (Stoffer) Herron, whom he married October 3, 1953; son, David D. (Carol) Herron of Salem; daughter, Deborah Sanor of Salem; grandchildren, Steven (Svetlana) Herron of Salem, Jessica (Chris) Smith of Cleveland and Amy Sanor of State College, Pennsylvania; step-children, Samantha Nesnidol of Michigan, Timothy Nesnidol of Cleveland; great grandchildren, Aleksandar and Luka Herron of Salem; Brynley and Caylen Smith of Cleveland; brother, John Herron of Leetonia and furry friend, Fuzz.

Besides his parents, a sister-in-law, June Herron; son-in-law, Richard Sanor; an infant grandson, Jeremy Herron and furry friend, Rambo also preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church with Rev. Aimee Raymond officiating. Immediately following the service, burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Perry Township Volunteer Fire Dept, 2198 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem, OH 44460 and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

