Donald Carl Kelm, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Carl Kelm, of Leetonia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the age of 65.

He was the son of the late Carl and Vida (Swindell) Kelm of Leetonia and a 1973 graduate of Leetonia High School.

Before retiring, Donald worked as a welder at Electric Furnace Company and Hunt Valve in Salem.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Leetonia Sportsman Club.

Donald is survived by his wife, Janet whom he married August 24, 1974; sons, Jonathon (Ashley) and Joshua (Cassie); granddaughter, Lucy; grandsons, Conner and Carl and Robert and siblings, Carol Earl, Judy Leonard and Kenny.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by one sister, Ella Mae Smith and one brother, Robert Kelm.

A private service will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

