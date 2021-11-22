Donald A. Martin, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Martin, 83, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born March 12, 1938, in Bridgeport, West Virginia, son of the late Dennis Dale and Blanche Marie (Bice) Martin.

Donald owned and operated DM Enterprises. From the age of 16, he worked in the trucking industry.

In his youth, Don attended the Smith Chapel Church in Simpson Creek, West Virginia, where he met his wife, Opal, of 50 plus years.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was an animal lover. Don was a hard worker and a great provider for his family.

His wife, Opal L. (McCauley) Martin, preceded him in death August 14, 2013. They were married August 17, 1957.

Survivors include his daughters, Pam (Vincent) Sanchez of Columbiana and Deanna Gleckler of Salem; a son, Rodney Martin of Florida; a brother, Paul (Florann) Martin of Bridgeport, West Virginia; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his beloved pet, Snowflake.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, prior to the service. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Jim Mariotti conducting the service.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

