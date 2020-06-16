Don Rickman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Don Rickman (formerly of Salem), a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and wonderful friend died unexpectedly and went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri.

The greatest joys of Don’s life were centered around his 42-year marriage to his best friend and wife, his children and grandchildren and the healing power of Jesus that was evidenced throughout his life.

Don was a master carpenter with a lifetime of experience and stories to go along with it.

He was born July 1, 1959 and raised in Salem, Ohio, a city he loved and enjoyed for its people, the work he accomplished while living there, and the memories it held. Don’s larger-than-life personality, big hugs and kisses, and booming voice lives in the hearts and minds of all he came into contact with from family to friends and neighbors.

Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie Rickman; his children, Amanda (Ryan) Ingle, Don Jr. (Amanda Jo) Rickman and Katie Rickman; grandchildren, Summer, Noah, Ivy, Maxwell and Arlie; stepmom, Rosie Rickman; mother-in-law, Beverly Musacchio and adopted parents, Bob and Darlene Hutton; brothers and sisters, Jannette Leatherman, Karl (Linda) Rickman, Lois Barker, Desi (Kit) Rickman, Lynnette Moretz, his twin sister, Dona Blondet, Rob (Deri) Hutton, Dee Hoffman and Lindy Hutton; many nieces and nephews, dear extended family and many friends.

He is predeceased by his, father, Karl Rickman, mother, Adele and her husband, Jim Bertram and father-in-law, Louis Musacchio.

Services will be held at Realife Church Saturday, June 20, 2020. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m.

