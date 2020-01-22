Dominick T. Quinn, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominick T. Quinn, age 89, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 2, 1931 in Lisbon, son of the late Bruno and Catherine (Ieropoli) Quinn.

Dominick had worked as a core-maker at Eljers Manufacturing for 33 years, retiring in 1987.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Dominick was a graduate of Salem High School.

He was a member of Salem V.F.W. Post 45 and enjoyed gardening.

Dominick served in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Betty (Lamb) Quinn whom he married October 1956; five sons, Robert Quinn of Salem, David Lee (Lorna) Quinn of Clarksville, Georgia, Thomas A. (Monica) Quinn of Salem, Allan J. (Nati) Quinn of Deerfield and Dominic A. (Michele) Quinn of Salem; a daughter, Mary C. (Mervin) Jones of Salineville; two sisters, Rose Marie (George) Corl of Salem and Shirley (Robert) Taylor of Buena Park, California; a brother, Jerry (Viki) Quinn of Sebring; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, a sister, Mary Bilby and two brothers, Richard and Carmen Quinn also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery with military honors provided by Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

