SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic John Panezott III, 46, died suddenly Friday, May 5, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Dominic was born on November 27, 1976, in Salem and is the son of Dominic John Panezott, Jr. and Ruthie Panezott Snyder.

Dominic was a 1995 graduate of West Branch High School.

He worked at Advanced Floor Coating for 26 years alongside his good friend and boss, Mel Grubaugh.

Survivors include his wife, Staci (Schiavo) Panezott; one son, Chase Panezott of Salem; his mother, Ruthie (Mike) Panezott Snyder of Salem; his twin sister, Tina (Chuck) McGhee of Salem; his other two sisters, Sandy (Kyle) Crawshaw of Happy Valley, Oregon and Angie (Chris) Bachman of Winter Haven, Florida; maternal grandmother, Golda Carson of Lake Wales, Florida; nieces, Kenzie, Kendra, Taylor and nephews, Vance, Maddox and Mason.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dominic Panezott, Jr.

Dominic loved spending time with his family and was dedicated to his health and fitness at the Salem Fitness Club. Anyone that knew Dominic knew of his competitive nature and love of playing games. He was always willing and did help anyone who needed him. Dominic positively impacted so many lives and will be dearly missed.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Stark Memorial, with certified celebrant Daniel P. Madden, officiating.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

