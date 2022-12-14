BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne M. ”Dino” Walla, 57, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born December 30, 1964, in Youngstown, daughter of Vincent “Bud” and Helen Hochdoerfer Walla.

She attended Boardman High School and Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania. Dianne received a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition/ Dietetics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1988.

She was Director of Nutrition Services at Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, West Virginia. Most recently, she was General Manager at Sodexo at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio.

She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Paul Catholic Church. Dianne was a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Dino rescued cats and liked to find good bargains shopping, and was always looking out for everyone but herself. She was so thoughtful and caring, everything she did, she did for other people. She enjoyed going to Ocean City and she would always be seen walking the beach with her metal detector.

Dino was preceded in death by her father, Bud Walla.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Walla of Salem; siblings, Stephen (Mary) Walla of Hubbard, David (Michele) Walla of Salem, Pamela (James) Zemba of Cuyahoga Falls, and Greg (Penny) Walla of Poland; her longtime partner, Stephanie Lambert of Oil City , Pennsylvania; seven nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at Stark Memorial. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Donations may be given to Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupasresearch.org or NO KILL cat shelter of donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

