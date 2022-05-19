SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Sue (Zimmerman) (Yingling) Hinkle, 75, died Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Diane was born on January 04, 1947, in Salem, Ohio to the late Alfreda (Votaw) and Paul Zimmerman.

She was a 1965 graduate of Salem High School.

Diane worked at Ventra Plastics for 37 years, retiring in 2012.

She is survived by: a son Michael (Brittany) Hinkle of Fort Walton, Florida; a daughter, Dawn Hinkle of Salem, Ohio; a brother, Dalbert (Maureen) Zimmerman; nephews, Jeff (Jen) Zimmerman, Doug (Mindy) Zimmerman, Jerry (Amy) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Araya, Zoe and Parker.

A celebration of life will be held later.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

