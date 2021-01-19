Diane Louise Dugan, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Louise Dugan, 70, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Covington Skilled Nursing in East Palestine.

She was born April 15, 1950 in Salem, daughter of the late Harry L., Sr. and Elizabeth (Kosch) Dugan.

Diane was a 1968 graduate of Salem High School and attended Kent State University.

She worked at Crane Deming Company as an office clerk.

Survivors include her brother, Harry L. (Georgiana) Dugan of Salem.

A private service will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Beloit.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Services, 5208 Mahoning Avenue, Suite 201, Youngstown OH 44515, which serves Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

