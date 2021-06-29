Diana “Connie” Constance Phillips, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Constance “Connie” Phillips, 73, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her residence.

Connie was born on February 17, 1948, in Salem, a daughter of the late Alvin Mathew and Dorothy Jean (Snyder) Phillips.

Connie was a 1966 graduate of Salem High School.

Connie worked as an administrative assistant at Electrochemicals and retired from Dearing Compressor in 2014.

She was a member of Salem Quota International since 2005 and Canfield AARP.

Connie enjoyed doing ceramics and loved bringing family together at her house at the holidays or to swim.

She is survived by siblings, Debbie (William) Thomas of Salem, Sheryl (Stephen) McMullin of Parker, Colorado, Susan Cutlip of Salem, Allen (Donna) Phillips of Conway, South Carolina, Mark (Joyce) Phillips of Salem, Tom (Heidi) Phillips of Salem, David (Amy) Phillips of Hanoverton and Dale (Tammy) Phillips of Salineville and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Connie was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Suter and Marsha Phillips.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Stark Memorial. Friends and family will be received from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Quota International of Salem, Inc., 1265 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

