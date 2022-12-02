SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denzil Lee Wright, 72, died Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Salem North.

Denzil was born on September 28, 1950 in Richwood, West Virginia the son of the late Samuel and Madaline (Parsons) Wright.

He was a graduate of Richwood High School in West Virginia.

Denzil was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed in California, Oklahoma, Vietnam, and Hawaii.

He is survived by two children, Corina (Shawn Joseph) Wright of Salem and Denzil Wright of West Virginia; one grandchildren, Dalton Wright; and one great-grandchild, Fallon Wright; siblings, Linda Hall (Sister) of Indiana, Everett Wright of West Virginia, Glennadean (Dave) Tenney of North Carolina, Yiona (Tim) Ward of North Carolina.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Garland Wright, Sammy Wright, and Vera Wright.

Private services will be held.

