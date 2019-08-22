Dennis R. Broadwater, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis R. Broadwater, 62, died at 6:56 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born January 14, 1957, in Youngstown, son of the late Elwood and Doris (Patton) Broadwater.

Dennis had worked as a supervisor at Envelope1 in Columbiana for 15 years and previously worked as a supervisor at American Paper in Boardman for 29 years.

He was a 1975 graduate of Boardman High School.

Survivors include his wife, Shari M. (White) Broadwater, whom he married March 10, 2005; two daughters, Erin (Daniel) Quinlan of Salem and Emily (Chuck) Carlin of Hinckley; a stepdaughter, Jessica Schmidt of New York City, New York; two sisters, Shirley Johnson of Mill Run, Pennsylvania and Barb (Wayne) Wozniak of Boardman; two brothers, Richard (Patty) Broadwater of Mill Run, Pennsylvania, Wayne (Kathy) Broadwater of Waterloo, Illinois and seven grandchildren.

Memorial calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Stark Memorial.

