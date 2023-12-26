SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Leland Knoedler, aged 77, of Salem, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Windsor House at Canfield, with his loved ones by his side.

Born on August 6, 1946, in Salem, Dennis was the son of the late Leland and Eula (Hersman) Knoedler.

Dennis graduated from West Branch High School in 1964.

He began his career as a tool and die maker at O.K. Dies and Tru-Cut and retired in 2006 from General Motors in Lordstown after 31 years of service.

Dennis leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Valerie (Hicks) Knoedler and his daughter, Lindsey Knoedler, who currently resides in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Dennis is also survived by his brother, Norman Knoedler of Salem and his sister, Shelley Barnett of Missouri.

Beyond his professional life, Dennis had a wide variety of interests and hobbies. He was an avid target shooter, woodworker, private pilot and operated a small engine repair business, where he specialized in Cub Cadet engines. Dennis was known for his love of cars, particularly classic automobiles. His impressive mechanical knowledge and skills were recognized by everyone who knew him and he was well-known for being able to fix nearly anything. After his retirement, he enjoyed many mornings at the Salem Community Center cracking jokes with fellow patrons, or talking with his beloved group of friends over coffee at Giant Eagle.

Besides his parents; Dennis is preceded in death by his older brother, Edwin Knoedler.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 28, 2023, and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Goshen Butler Township Community Fund at P.O. Box 33, Damascus, OH 44619.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis Knoedler, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.