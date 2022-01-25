SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Lepowsky Sr., 70, died Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman.

Dennis was born on October 19, 1951 the son of the late Charles Lepowsky and Teena (Beatty) Lepowsky.

Dennis was a 1970 graduate of South Range High School. He attended Youngstown State University and later graduated from Kent State University with an Associate Degree in Radiology Technology.

Dennis was a Radiology Technologist for various mobile x-ray companies, retiring in 2016.

He was a member of Greenford Christian Church and was also a member of the Canfield Conservation Club for several years. One of his true joys was going to the Outer Banks with his family.

Dennis loved his garden, music, his pugs and most of all loved spending time with his family. Dennis is described by his family as an amazing, crazy, wonderful storyteller. Our BBQ rib maker, baked beans baker, cinnamon toast treats and homemade French fry king. The man who loved pugs, his wife and kids and was crazy about his grand babies. Our lives will never be the same.

Survivors include his wife, his high school sweetheart, Bernadette “Bernie” Lepowsky (Pawlik), whom he married October 23, 1971 ; two children, Melissa (Dave Berkheimer) Huff of Wellsville and Dennis (Melissa) Lepowsky Jr. of Girard; grandchildren, Forrest (Alyssa Myers) Huff, Grace Huff and London Lepowsky; one brother, Charles (Joann) Lepowsky II of Biloxi, Mississippi and his beloved pug, Ellie.

Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Lepowsky.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Stark Memorial with Pastor John Bush officiating.

Friends and family will be received from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Donations may be given to Greenford Christian Church, PO Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422.

