Dennis “Big Den” McCollum, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Big Den” McCollum, age 66 died Monday, July 10, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 29, 1953 in Salem, son of the late James A. and Florence M. (Hott) McCollum.

Dennis was a truck driver for several companies.

He was an avid Harley Davidson fan and loved motorcycles.

Survivors include three nephews, Doug McCollum, Mike McCollum and Jeff McCollum; great niece, Brittney Beeson and sister-in-law, Ida Ann McCollum.

Besides his parents, a brother, James Phillip and a sister, Phyllis Lindsay also preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Hope Cemetery with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

