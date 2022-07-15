SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise L. Forney, 62, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 14, 1959 in Perry Township, Ohio, the daughter of James Forney and the late Donna J. (Craig) Forney.

She worked at EDI in Lisbon, where she worked in the candle department.

She was a long-time member of Salem Bible Church, where she helped teach Bible study.

Denise was very involved in the Special Olympics, where she won two gold medals this spring. She was a huge Disney and Twilight fan. She also enjoyed traveling and butterflies.

Denise is survived by her father, James Forney of Salem and one sister, Laura (Mark) Schmidt of Salem.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna and brother, Eric Forney.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 18, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Doug DeMar officiating.

Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Friends and family will be received Monday from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Bible Church, 807 Cunningham Road, Salem, OH 44460.

