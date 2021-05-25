Denise Christine Green, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Christine Green, 67, died Monday, May 24, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 25, 1953 in Salem, daughter of the late William and Francis Sue (Goddard) Ehrhart.

Denise was a 1972 graduate of Salem High School.

She was a member of the Salem Elks Club #805. Denise was a member of the Salem First Friends Church.

Survivors include her husband, Andrew Green whom she married March 23, 1974; son, Jason Green of Salem; daughter, Jennifer (David) Karlen of Beloit, sister, Dianne (Larry) Stout of Salem; sister-in-law, Debbie Melvin of Poland; two grandchildren, Zak and Lexi Karlen of Beloit and lots of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and many fur babies, including her most favorites: Poochie Ann, Muffin Ann, Brittney Ann, Breeo Lorenzo and Stryper James.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

