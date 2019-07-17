Delores M. Gesaman, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores M. Gesaman, age 86 died at 1:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Brookdale Salem.

She was born March 7, 1933 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Daniel and Edith (Baker) McElroy.

Delores was employed as a manager for 27 years at the Smith Center.

She is a member of the Winona United Methodist Church and involved in various activities at the church.

Delores was a 1951 graduate of Salem High School.

Her husband of 64 years, Ronald E. Gesaman preceded her in death April 20, 2016.

Survivors include a son, Lt. Col. Ronald S. (wife D.J.) Gesaman of Clarksville, TN; two daughters, Ronda (Howard) Plowright of Atlanta, Georgia and Elizabeth (Rev. Mark) Heldreth of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; a sister, Joyce (Paul) Lasky of Lisbon; nine grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a brother, Robert McElroy and three sisters, Arlene Forkel, Allene Forkel and Donna Hanna also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Winona United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Scott officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Stark Memorial and from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Winona United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 25, Winona, Ohio 44493 or Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Suite B, Salem, OH 44460.

