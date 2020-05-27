Delores Alberta Rance, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Alberta Rance, age 87 died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Salem North Healthcare.

She was born June 24, 1932 in Salem, daughter of the late Rolland and Margaret (Bradt) Sprowl.

Delores was the best housewife and loving mother.

She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Salem.

Nana was so loved by her children and grandkids. She will be deeply missed, and her memories will live on.

Her husband, George Rance Sr. whom she married March 6, 1953 prececed her in death February 20, 2005.

Survivors include two sons, George (Sandy) Rance Jr. of Randolph and Joseph (Penny) Rance of Salem; two daughters, Rose (John) Sikora of West Virginia and Beth (Steve Hile) Rance of Lisbon; sister, Jackie Pirone of Youngstown; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, two sons, Robert Sprowl and Michael Rance; four sisters, Connie Wolf, Peggy Knestrick, Dorothy Wickersham and Gloria Elder; two brothers, Rolland Sprowl Jr. and John Sprowl also preceded her in death.

A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Doug DeMar officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded. video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Delores Alberta Rance, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.