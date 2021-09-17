Debra L. Barker, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra L. (Hrovatic) Barker, 63, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness.

She was born April 18, 1958, in Salem, the daughter of Delores (Sneltzer) Capel and the late James M. Hrovatic.

Debra was a 1976 graduate of Salem High School and a member of the former Faith Chapel.

She was employed 30 years at Cross Oil as well as Salem Oil.

Survivors include her mother, Delores Capel; niece, Angie (Rick) Johnston; nephew, Davy Hrovatic; sister-in-law, Cheryl Hrovatic and great-nephews, Dylan Cook and Troy Johnston.

The most important thing in Debra’s life has always been her dogs, Hank, Jake, Possum, Abby and Henry and her cat, Princess, all preceded her in death.

She was preceded in death by her father, James M. Hrovatic June 9, 2021; brother, David L. Hrovatic; grandfather, John J. Sneltzer; her very best friend and grandmother, Hazel D. Sneltzer; grandfather, Joseph Hrovatic; grandmother, Frances Hrovatic and stepfather, Robert L. Capel.

Per her wishes, no service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or Humane Society of Columbiana County, 1825 S. Lincoln, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460. She had a love for all animals.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

