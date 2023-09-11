YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Debra Ann Globeck will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Stark Memorial in Salem.

Debbie passed away on Saturday evening, August 26, 2023, at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Boardman, at the age of 69.

She was born November 8, 1953, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late James, Sr. and Betty Jean (Nacarato) Jeswald.

She was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of the Rayen School Class of 1971.

Debbie worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital in the Housekeeping and Laundry Department for several years and retired as a phlebotomist.

She was Catholic by faith and attended St. Christine Church. She loved spending time with her family.

Debbie fought a good fight battling her cancer. She had a strong faith in God and trusted her fate in his hands. Debbie had a huge heart, and she wished for peace and love for everyone.

Debbie leaves one son, John Globeck of New Middletown, and his wife Cery; two granddaughters, Gianna and Caelyn; five siblings, Susan Tallarino of Elyria, Michael (Roseann) Jeswald of Youngstown, Anita (Dan) Farinelli of New Middletown, Mary Varjaski and James Jeswald, Jr. both of Youngstown; as well as several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, James and Betty, Debbie was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Michael Varjaski and Tom Tallarino.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at Stark Memorial, 1014 E. State Street, Salem, Ohio 44406, where services will be held at noon. There will be a luncheon immediately following the services.

