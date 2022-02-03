SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah J. Beery, 96 of Monroe, North Carolina, passed away Monday, February 1, 2022.

She was born February 8, 1925 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Leroy E. and Sarah (Field) Beery.

She had resided in California for 41 years before moving to North Carolina in 1987.

Deborah was a member of the Waxhaw Bible Church, a former member of the Arcadia Christian Center in California and First Christian Church in Salem, Ohio.

She was a 1942 graduate of Salem High School and a music major at Baldwin-Wallace College. Deborah was a civil service worker in Cleveland, Ohio while continuing to study music at Baldwin-Wallace.

She moved to California in 1945.

Deborah worked as a receptionist and clerical worker for 25 years at Birtcher Corporation, a manufacturer of medical instruments.

Deborah leaves behind her many nieces, nephews and her special friends in California, Desiree, Carla and Bruce.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, John, David, Walter and Ted Beery and sisters, Sarah Kelly, Priscilla Donnelly, Phila Louderbaugh and Helena Phillips.

A graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Salem, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

