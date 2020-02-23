Deborah Ann Cody, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Ann Cody, 55, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Deborah affectionately know as Debbie was born July 18, 1964 in Salem, a daughter of the late Andrew and Joanne (Szkola) Yurchak.

She was a 1982 graduate of United Local High School and was a customer service representative at Farm Credit in Alliance.

Debbie was full of laughter and enjoyed gardening, crafts and spending time with her family.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Cody of Salem, whom she married September 10, 1988; two children, Corey and Wendy Cody of Salem; one sister, Vicki (Mark) Rice of Salem; three nephews, Andrew Rice of Salem, Daniel Rice of Salem and Joe (Cassie) Rice of Alliance. She also leaves Jamie Rice, wife of Michael Rice of Alliance.

Besides her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Theodore and Amelia Yurchak; maternal grandparents, William and Helen Szkola; one nephew, Michael Rice; one cousin, Steve Myers and also Steve’s daughter, Lydia.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in Debbie’s name may be given to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

To send Debbie’s family condolences, visit starkmemorial.com.

