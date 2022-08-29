SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David William Bardo,78, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 6, 1944 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Ethel Gordon Bardo.

Dave was a farmer and most recently a salesman with Witmer’s Inc.

He was a member of the Salem AMVETS, Salem Eagles and Salem Club.

He enjoyed gardening and socializing with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, the former Jo Ann Pincombe, whom he married February 12, 1965; two children, Jackie (John) Bricker of Salem and Barry Bardo of Beloit; grandchildren, Joshua, Kristen, Tyler, Casey; and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Dave was preceded in death by siblings, Eva Hartman, Marie Shreve, Doris Bignell, Annabelle Cutlip, Gordon Bardo and Charles Bardo.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

