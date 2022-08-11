SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Costa, 65, passed away on August 9, 2022.

He was born November 24, 1956 in Salem, son of the late Alex and Alice (Galchick) Costa.

David was a graduate of West Branch, class of 1975.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a member of the American Legion Post 131. He loved spending time with his dogs, Jazz and Jacob, the three of them were practically inseparable. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Christine (Shuler) Costa, of 32 years; children Susan (Erik) Johnson, David Costa, Rebecca (Jay) Nezbeth and Christina Denham, Shawna (Wade) Morrow, Robert Spaulding, 13 grandchildren; brother, Alex (Kathy) Costa, and sister-in-law, Casey Costa.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Gary Costa, and nephew Joshua Costa.

Visitation will be held at Stark Memorial on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with family sharing at 1:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David W. Costa, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.