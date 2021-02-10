David Tyo, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Tyo, 75, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

David was born on April 19, 1945, in Youngstown, son of the late, James W. and Vera (Mount) Tyo.

He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army, where he received a Purple Heart.

He is survived by his wife, Louise (Wilson) Tyo of Salem; one son, Cooper (Sakuntala) Tyo of Bangkok, Thailand; one sister, Karen (David) Rich of Canfield; one brother, Rick (Bua) Tyo of Gilbert, Arizona and two grandchildren, Maddy and Palmer Tyo.

Besides his parents; David was also preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Hendricks.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.

