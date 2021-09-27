David P. Court, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David P. Court, 63, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home.

He was born August 19, 1958, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Delmar P. and Margaret J. (Beck) Court.

David worked at Stryffeler LLC as a welder and fabricator and previously a welder with Dearing Compressors.

David truly loved his family.

He was a graduate of West Branch High School and attended the Concord Presbyterian Church.

David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed coon hunting. He was helpful to many people and an advocate of AA.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle (German) Court, whom he married June 22, 2013; a son, Samuel P. (Casey) Court of Girard; a daughter, Rachael Collins of Salem; a stepson, Michael (Erika) German of Minerva; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lydia, Ambrosia, Dax and Sylas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward Court.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

