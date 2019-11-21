David Michael Aurin, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Michael Aurin, age 67, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 as a result of an auto accident.

He was born March 8, 1952, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania the son of the late Walter and Joy Aurin.

Dave was a 1971 graduate of Canfield High School.

After high school, Dave enlisted in the Navy and served his country with honor for four years on the USS Southerland in San Diego, California. While in the Navy, Dave was a boiler technician and these skills led to his employment as a journeyman powerhouse mechanic at General Motors.

He was able to retire from GM in 2006 after many years of swing shifts and 12-16-hour days. Dave was a hard worker committed to providing for his family and loved to reminisce about his youth.

In his retirement years, Dave committed to helping animals find safe and loving homes. He spent hours working and volunteering at Angels for Animals and attended Salem First Baptist Church. He had a caring heart and was generous to all those in need.

Survivors include Kate Haplea whom Dave shared a loving relationship with for over 20 years; son, Michael M. (Carrie) Aurin; daughter, Courtney (Scott) Norris; brother, Larry (Michelle); sister, Cindy (Suzanne Holland); grandchildren Taelor Norris, Jared Norris, Bailey Sisson, Charlie Aurin and Nora Aurin; former spouse, Linda (Steve) Reitmann and all his beloved pets.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Joy Aurin.

Per his request, no service or calling hours will be held. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorial donations be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in Dave’s name.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

