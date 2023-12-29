SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Murlan Nihart, 67, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center with his loved ones by his side.

David was born on November 19, 1956, in Canton, OH the son of Murlan and Mary (Long) Nihart.



David was a 1974 graduate of Minerva Local High School. David worked at Quaker City Casting as a core maker retiring in 2015. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Football fan. He loved watching old westerns.



David leaves his wife of 23 years, the former Lynn Geist, whom he married November 25, 2000. He also leaves one sister, Sharron Krabill of Malvern Ohio; three stepchildren: Robin Nieb and her husband Luke of Salem, Jonathan Butts of Salem and Jerrod Butts of Lisbon; as well as nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



David was preceded in death by his parents Murlan and Mary Nihart, and one brother, James Nihart.



Following David’s wishes there are no calling hours or services planned at this time.



Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



To view David’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

