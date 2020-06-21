David J. Yoskey, Sr., Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Yoskey, Sr., 59, died suddenly at the place he loved: his farm.

David was born in December 31, 1960 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Frank J. and Mary Ann (Herchick) Yoskey.

David was a 1979 graduate of Lake High School.

He was a surveyor for Local 18 Operating Engineers.

He was a member of the Trinity Gospel Temple in Canton.

David’s true joys were fishing and farming.

He is survived by three sons, David Yoskey, Jr. of Louisville, Ohio, Mike Yoskey, and Nick Yoskey both of Kensington; one sister, Sandy Shannon of Akron; one brother, Frank (Diane) Yoskey of Canal Fulton.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet and Debra Yoskey.

Private services on his farm will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 22, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.