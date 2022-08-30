SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Criss, 63, passed away, Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

He was born November 29, 1958 in Salem, son of the late Charles T., Sr. and Dorothy Mae (Harris) Criss.

David had worked at the Masco Workshop in Boardman as a laborer and was a member of the Alliance Baptist Temple.

He was a very active person and loved to go to the Civic Center and the swimming pool every day. David loved music, but, Elvis was his favorite.

He loved to dance, sing, play guitar and harmonica and walk everywhere. He was most famous for saying “you my brother or you my sister” and loved to hug everyone he saw.

Survivors include four sisters, Dorothy “June” Ludt of Salem, Ida Ward of Sebring, Margaret Lane of Salem, Joanna Doak and Big Mike of Sebring; two brothers, Harley Richard Criss of Sebring and Charles T. Criss, Jr. of San Bernardino, California and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Matthew Criss; two infant sisters, Mary Amanda Criss and Frances E. Criss; two sister, Emma Huff and Karen Sheen.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Stark Memorial.

A funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Claye Folger officiating. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

