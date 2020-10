SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - It is with great sorrow and loving remembrance that the family of Pauline Steves announces her untimely passing on Friday, October 9, 2020.

For years to come, those who had the privilege of knowing her will remember her as a woman of great character, kind, meek, hard-working, generous and always ready to offer help or anything in her possession. Most of all, she was a devoted mother and grandmother to many.