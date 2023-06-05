SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Cable, 61, of Salem, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born to the late Edward and Geneva (Lucas) Cable on January 19, 1962, in Salem.

David was a 1980 graduate of West Branch High School.

He worked for Ventra for over 30 years as a service worker.

David had a passion for Indian artifacts, specifically arrowheads and used to belong to the Painted Post Artifacts Club. His greatest passion was for his family. He adored his grandchildren very much. David had a love of animals, of all kinds, chickens, rabbits, dogs and cats.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Vicky of 28 years; children, Jeff McDevitt and Christina (Brock) Lesko; grandchildren, Jason and Emma Shultz and Hannah McDevitt; brother, Kent (Charmaine) Cable; two nieces and a nephew.

Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Rebecca Davis.

There will be no services for David at this time.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

