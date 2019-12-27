David “Coupe” A. Deville, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. “Coupe” Deville, age 57, died at 2:12 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his son’s house in Leetonia, Ohio.

He was born on January 12, 1962 in Salem, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Leetonia High School.

He received an engineering degree from Youngstown State University.

Dave had lived in Greenville, South Carolina for the past 10 years, where he worked as a mechanical engineer at General Electric.

He enjoyed golfing, being outdoors, cheering on the Buckeyes and spending time with family and friends.

Dave was an active member of LifeSong Church and was loved by many people.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl E. Deville and Janet Lee (French) Deville and brother, Charles E. Deville, Sr.

Survivors include a daughter, Jessica Deville of Wamego, Kansas; son, Nicholas Deville of Leetonia, Ohio and ex-wife and dear friend, Sandy Deville also of Leetonia, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the funeral home with Tim Lyda, of South Carolina, officiating.

Burial will be held at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

The family would like to express their thanks for the help and care provided by Hospice of the Valley.

