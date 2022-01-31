SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Kinser, 69, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 with his family by his side, following a long illness.

He was born March 26, 1952 in Salem, son of the late Phyllis J. Morr.

David was a 1970 graduate of Sebring High School.

He worked as a machinist and supervisor at Electric Furnace.

David enjoyed golfing, yardwork and attending his grandchildren’s sports events.

Survivors include his wife, Mary L. (Barnes) Kinser of Salem; daughters, Kristen Kinser of Massillon and Becky Barker of Sebring; stepson David (Angela) Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina and stepdaughter, Denise (Doug) Exline of Salem; three brothers, Rick Kinser of Pennsylvania, Randy Kinser of Minerva and Brian (Melinda) Kinser of Sebring; grandchildren, Ellysa, Blaize, Bairon , Tavian, Logan, Jaylen, Sadie, Caydin, Gage, Brooke, Isabella and Liam.

Private services will be held with interment at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view David’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David C. Kinser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.