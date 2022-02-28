SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. Blasiman, 66, died Friday, February 25, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

He was born on April 1, 1955 in Alliance, the son of John and Marylee (Cameron) Blasiman.

Dave was a 1973 graduate of West Branch High School, where he played on the basketball and golf teams.

He was Superintendent of Alliance Country Club for 15 years. Dave was Class A Superintendent and a member of The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.

Dave attended Damascus Friends Church.

When he was not working, every spare minute he had was devoted to his family. You would find Opa cheering on his grandchildren, taking them to or from school or practice, running the clock at all WBHS boys basketball games, spending hours helping others tend to their own golf courses, playing a round of golf and giving every last minute he had to his family and friends. The world was a better place with Dave in it and his family will carry on his legacy by practicing kindness and patience every single day, as was his way.

Survivors include his wife, Jan (Glunt) Blasiman, whom he married October 25, 2008; three children, Andrea Neill of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Amy (Dave Ash) Lane of Alliance and Amanda (Jon) Huber of Clayton, North Carolina; his mother, Marylee Blasiman of Sebring; two siblings, Bruce (Lynette) Blasiman of Alliance and Lorraine (Chuck) Moser of Beloit; ten grandchildren, Madelyn, Jacob, Cassidy, Bailey, Camden, Sydney, Harper, Wesley, Bennett and Elliot and one nephew, Aaron (Emma) Moser of Sebring. He also had numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, John Blasiman.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Damascus Friends Church. Burial will follow at Damascus Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial and Friday from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at Damascus Friends Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to West Brach Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 195 Beloit, OH 44672 or the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, in honor of Dave’s father, John, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.

